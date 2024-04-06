Kelsea Ballerini on the Work of her ‘Feel Your Way Through’ Fund to Help Mental Health Organizations

Kelsea Ballerini discusses her Feel Your Way Through fund, which supports mental health organizations.

Her book of poetry, about her own mental health journey, served as inspiration for the fund.

Proceeds from ticket sales and events are donated to organizations like Porter’s Call, The Loveland Foundation, and The Trevor Project.

Ballerini encourages those who struggle with mental health issues to seek help and support: “I’m always open to learning more and hearing more.”

What have you learned about yourself after going on a mental health journey?