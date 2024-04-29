Morgan Wallen Breaks Silence about Nashville Arrest

Recently, Morgan Wallen addressed his arrest in Nashville, and issued a statement about what happened, from his point of view.

Wallen said, “I didn’t feel right publicly checking in, until I made amends with some folks.” He continued, “I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s.”

Wallen added, “I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility. I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day, to keep us all safe.”

Wallen faces jail time, for felonious charges of public endangerment, after he threw a chair from the sixth floor rooftop bar at Chief’s, on Broadway – which is owned by Eric Church. The two have partnered to buy Field & Stream. And they’ve got a duet on country radio, ironically called “Man Made A Bar.”

The chair nearly hit Metro Nashville Police officers, who’d been stationed on the sidewalk, below.

What do you think of Wallen’s statement about his arrest?