98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Morgan Wallen Breaks Silence about Nashville Arrest

April 29, 2024 12:00PM CDT
Share
Morgan Wallen Breaks Silence about Nashville Arrest
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Recently, Morgan Wallen addressed his arrest in Nashville, and issued a statement about what happened, from his point of view.

Wallen said, “I didn’t feel right publicly checking in, until I made amends with some folks.”  He continued, “I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s.

Wallen added, “I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility.  I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day, to keep us all safe.”

Wallen faces jail time, for felonious charges of public endangerment, after he threw a chair from the sixth floor rooftop bar at Chief’s, on Broadway – which is owned by Eric Church.  The two have partnered to buy Field & Stream.  And they’ve got a duet on country radio, ironically called “Man Made A Bar.”

The chair nearly hit Metro Nashville Police officers, who’d been stationed on the sidewalk, below.

What do you think of Wallen’s statement about his arrest?

More about:
#ChairInAir
#EricChurch
#MNPD
#MorganWallen
#PublicStatement

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
2

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: What Kissing Can Do to You May Surprise You... Bring It!
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FIRSTS: How Long You Should Wait Before a First Kiss Might Surprise You
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: One Partner Making Most Decisions = Bad Relationship

Recent Posts