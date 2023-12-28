NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes Pack on the PDA in Matching Pajamas in New Holiday Photos

Are you still on board, with the matching pajama photos for the holidays? Some celebs still are.

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes (from Netflix‘s Outer Banks and Stranger Things) celebrated Christmas together, on Instagram, by sharing photos of them cuddling, wearing matching pajamas, and enjoying a decorated tree.

The couple has been dating since early 2023.

Stokes previously dated Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks, Stranger Things), for over a year, before their breakup in 2021. That’s the year when Cline and Stokes won MTV’s Best Kiss Award for their on-screen smooch in Outer Banks Season 1.

Kelsea was previously married to Morgan Evans, from 2017 to 2022.

The couple shared a Christmas tree emoji and enjoyed drinks, a card game, and reindeer sweaters with friends.

How did you spend your Christmas?