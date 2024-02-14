Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes’ Unexpected Valentine’s Day Plans

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes have underwhelming Valentine’s Day plans. The country singer and the “Outer Banks” star, who have been dating for a year, are choosing not to celebrate due to their busy work schedules.

“He’s filming. I’m recording,” Kelsea exclusively told E! News at the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2024 runway show in New York on February 13. “We’re both with our second love, which is work.”

Ballerini clarified, “Our first loves really—until we knew each other.” The two may have better luck aligning their V-Day schedules next year, but Kelsea says Chase executes romantic gestures for her “all the time” in “everything” he does.