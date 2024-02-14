98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes’ Unexpected Valentine’s Day Plans

February 14, 2024 8:14AM CST
Share
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes’ Unexpected Valentine’s Day Plans
(Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes have underwhelming Valentine’s Day plans. The country singer and the “Outer Banks” star, who have been dating for a year, are choosing not to celebrate due to their busy work schedules.

“He’s filming. I’m recording,” Kelsea exclusively told E! News at the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2024 runway show in New York on February 13. “We’re both with our second love, which is work.”

Ballerini clarified, “Our first loves really—until we knew each other.” The two may have better luck aligning their V-Day schedules next year, but Kelsea says Chase executes romantic gestures for her “all the time” in “everything” he does.

 

 

More about:
#ChaseStokes
#KelseaBallerini
#ValentinesDayPlans

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
2

Here's Why Women Tend to Feel Colder than Men. Really.
3

LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Valentine DIY Gift Ideas - Quick, Easy, Cheap - But Not 'Cheap'
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Are We Throwing Cash in the Garbage - and We Don't Realize It?
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Little Kids Learn to Share Better If They Do THIS

Recent Posts