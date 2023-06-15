Kelly Clarkson: ‘Sometimes a Turd Is a Turd — You Can’t Polish It’

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 01: Host Kelly Clarkson attends the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Kelly Clarkson on Being an Honest and Open Person: ‘Sometimes a Turd Is a Turd — You Can’t Polish It’

For an interview about her upcoming album “Chemistry,” Kelly Clarkson sat down to talk about heartbreak and divorce.

It was for the “We Can Do Hard Things” podcast with Glennon Doyle.

Kelly says she strives to be honest with people, and with herself. She says, “By no means do I think I’ve ever been a liar — I just think we mold things and shape them to justify them, instead of just being truly honest about what’s really happening because you don’t want it to be that way.”

Doyle praised the singer and talk show host for embodying truth. Clarkson sounded flattered by Doyle’s comment, saying, ​​“I think at a certain age we just get tired of trying to make everything shine. Sometimes a turd is a turd and you can’t polish it. Sometimes it’s what it is. It’s OK.”