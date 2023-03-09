Kane Brown Reveals his Musical Hero – And It’s Not Someone You’d Likely Guess

The month of March is dedicated to Women’s History, and as a man surrounded by females in his personal life, Kane Brown has nothing but appreciation and admiration.

Kane says his wife, Katelyn, and daughters, Kingsley and Kodi are at the top of his list, of women who have influenced him positively… But there’s someone else, who’s inspired him, professionally. And it may surprise you.

Kane tells us: “I feel like I say this every time, but I’m going to have to go with Shania Twain again. My mom was a huge fan of hers, so I’ve grown up listening to all her music and I actually met her one time and I talked about doing a song with her. So, it’d be cool if we got to do it. But yeah, she influenced me the most as a female.”

Kane and Katelyn recently topped the country charts with their first duet, “Thank God.”

Kane continues on his headlining Drunk or Dreaming Tour on March 16th in Grand Rapids, MI with special guests Dustin Lynch and LoCash.