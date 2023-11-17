Source: YouTube

Kane Brown joins the legendary Elvis Presley for a one-of-a-kind duet of Presley’s classic holiday hit “Blue Christmas”.

In celebration of the track, Brown is set to perform on NBC’s all-new unprecedented special ‘Christmas At Graceland,’ which airs live on Wednesday, Nov. 29th at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.

In addition to Brown, Alanis Morissette, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Lainey Wilson, Lana Del Rey, Post Malone, and The War And Treaty will each pay tribute to Elvis with exclusive, one-of-a-kind performances from inside the Graceland estate.