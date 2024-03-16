Kacey Musgraves’ Song “Cardinal” Inspired by John Prine

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Kacey Musgraves speaks onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Kacey Musgraves has dedicated her new song “Cardinal” to the late John Prine, who passed away in 2020 (due to COVID-19 complications).

Kacey says she kept seeing his favorite birds after his passing, which inspired the opening track of her new album, ‘Deeper Well.’

Musgraves explained, “When cardinals appear, angels are near. Unexplainable things started happening and cardinals started showing up on my doorstep soon after my good friend and mentor passed, John Prine.”

After his death, Kacey credited John with having a huge influence on her songwriting: “There are two times I’ve ever seen my dad cry: my Memaw’s funeral and the time I got to play with John Prine.”

Do you believe that Cardinals are signs from heaven? Are there others?