Josh Turner Pays Homage To Country Icons On New Album
Josh Turner will release a new album called Country State of Mind on August 21st. He pays homage to several country music icons with the 12-song collection, including Randy Travis, John Anderson, Johnny Cash, Vern Gosdin, and Hank Williams.
Josh said, “I’ve always said that any song you hear coming from my voice, you’re going to hear bits and pieces of those five guys. They taught me how to be Josh Turner.”
Josh is joined on Country State of Mind by special guests Randy Travis, Chris Janson, John Anderson, Kris Kristofferson, Runaway June and Maddie & Tae.
Josh’s last country album, Deep South, was released in 2017 and produced the hit single “Hometown Girl.”