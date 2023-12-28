98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Jon Pardi Reveals Why He Stopped Drinking

December 28, 2023 2:00PM CST
Share
Jon Pardi Reveals Why He Stopped Drinking
Getty Images

He calls it a “retirement.”

Jon Pardi reveals he is starting the new year about 130 days sober from alcohol…  And Pardi says that he has not only improved his physical health, but  he has also boosted his self-confidence.

In a recent interview, he said, “I was pre-diabetic and I was just like, I gotta stop.  But I will say I’m retired.  Doesn’t mean I can’t come out of retirement; but, for right now, it’s been great.”

Jon went on to express just how much this lifestyle change has already started to make a positive impact on his self-confidence.  He said, “I just did a photo shoot and I was like damn I look good.  Take that, Titos.”  That’s a popular brand of vodka.

Have you ever given up something, and found that it made a huge difference in your life?

More about:
#JonPardi
#Mylestones
#Pre-Diabetic
#Sobriety
#Tito's
#Vodka

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: One Partner Making Most Decisions = Bad Relationship
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Got Gifts You Don't Want? Do THIS.
3

Matthew Perry's Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed
4

Gabby puts her Marriage first
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FUNDAMENTAL: Here's Who Women Really Want for a Partner

Recent Posts