Jon Pardi Reveals Why He Stopped Drinking

He calls it a “retirement.”

Jon Pardi reveals he is starting the new year about 130 days sober from alcohol… And Pardi says that he has not only improved his physical health, but he has also boosted his self-confidence.

In a recent interview, he said, “I was pre-diabetic and I was just like, I gotta stop. But I will say I’m retired. Doesn’t mean I can’t come out of retirement; but, for right now, it’s been great.”

Jon went on to express just how much this lifestyle change has already started to make a positive impact on his self-confidence. He said, “I just did a photo shoot and I was like damn I look good. Take that, Titos.” That’s a popular brand of vodka.

