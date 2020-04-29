      Weather Alert

Jon Pardi Is ‘Country Distancing’

Apr 29, 2020 @ 9:35am

Jon Pardi is spending his days being quarantined on his Nashville area farm with his fiancee Summer. He’s trying to keep himself busy with everything from Netflix to writing music and tending to his land, as he tells us: [“How I’m doing with social distancing? Well, I’ve got my country distancing, and I’ve been working on the land, praying for the sun and no more rain in Tennessee. I mean it’s just so rainy. I haven’t really gotten to see my family or anything, because everybody’s so far apart, but I’m hanging in there. Trying to write some music, watching TV, Netflix and stuff, so it’s been fun, getting back to my inner self, powering up the soul, know what I’m saying?”
Jon and Thomas Rhett sit in the Top Five at country radio with their duet “Beer Can’t Fix.”

