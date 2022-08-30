Jimmy Fallon joining Dolly Parton!

(Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Dolly Parton has a Christmas movie coming to NBC. Yes, we are talking about Christmas already. The movie is titled, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas. Guests for her special include: Jimmy Fallon Miley Cyrus Billy Ray Cyrus Willie Nelson Jimmie Allen Zach Williams The movie will follow Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique ‘mountain magic’ she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas.