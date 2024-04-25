98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Jennifer Aniston Producing ‘9 To 5’ Remake

April 25, 2024 2:00PM CDT
LOS ANGELES – MARCH 30: Actors Jane Fonda (L), Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton pose at the “9 to 5” 25th Anniversary DVD Launch and Cast Reunion party at the Annix on March 30, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Reportedly, Jennifer Aniston has signed on to produce an upcoming remake of the classic Dolly Parton movie, 9 to 5.

Not much is known about what the remake will entail.  But it is in the works, with 20th Century Studios.

Many fans wonder if Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton, and Lily Tomlin will be a part of this remake.  After all, the three have them have just made some movies together, like 80 For Brady.

But there aren’t too many details about who might be participating in this new project, from the Friends TV superstar.

Are you sick and tired of remakes and reboots, or ready for re-interpretation for today?

Which one do you think was the worst or best remake, in the last 5 years?

