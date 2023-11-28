98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Jelly Roll’s Wife Addresses Rumor About Her & Lainey Wilson

November 28, 2023 1:00PM CST
Jelly Roll’s Wife Addresses Rumor About Her & Lainey Wilson
US singer Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie DeFord arrive for the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, on May 11, 2023. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Recently, Jelly Roll‘s wife cleared the air about a rumor…  It had been circulating about her – and Lainey Wilson.

There were media outlets stating that Bunnie Xo is getting jealous of Lainey Wilson, which caused Bunnie to react.

She claims that she has a crush on her husband’s duet partner (“Save Me“), Wilson, not her husband.
Bunnie added, “God, Lainey just makes me wanna do weird things.”  She continued, “Get better journalists.  It’s actually me that wants Lainey — so do better research LMAO.”  Funny!  

Lainey Wilson (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT)

Frisky Fridays in Mo’s Country Club on WCCQ

 

Have you ever been jealous of your significant other’s coworker?  Why were you jealous of him or her?  Have you found that humor helps most any awkward situation?

