Jelly Roll’s Wife Addresses Rumor About Her & Lainey Wilson
November 28, 2023 1:00PM CST
Recently, Jelly Roll‘s wife cleared the air about a rumor… It had been circulating about her – and Lainey Wilson.
There were media outlets stating that Bunnie Xo is getting jealous of Lainey Wilson, which caused Bunnie to react.
She claims that she has a crush on her husband’s duet partner (“Save Me“), Wilson, not her husband.
Bunnie added, “God, Lainey just makes me wanna do weird things.” She continued, “Get better journalists. It’s actually me that wants Lainey — so do better research LMAO.” Funny!
Lainey Wilson (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT)
Have you ever been jealous of your significant other’s coworker? Why were you jealous of him or her? Have you found that humor helps most any awkward situation?
