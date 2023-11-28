Jelly Roll’s Wife Addresses Rumor About Her & Lainey Wilson

US singer Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie DeFord arrive for the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, on May 11, 2023. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Recently, Jelly Roll‘s wife cleared the air about a rumor… It had been circulating about her – and Lainey Wilson.

There were media outlets stating that Bunnie Xo is getting jealous of Lainey Wilson, which caused Bunnie to react.

She claims that she has a crush on her husband’s duet partner (“Save Me“), Wilson, not her husband.

Bunnie added, “God, Lainey just makes me wanna do weird things.” She continued, “Get better journalists. It’s actually me that wants Lainey — so do better research LMAO.” Funny!

Lainey Wilson

