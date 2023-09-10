Jelly Roll Stops His Show to Break Up a Fight in the Crowd

Here’s your friendly reminder to keep things peaceful when you’re at a Jelly Roll show.

The singer was in the middle of the Denver stop on his 2023 Backroad Baptism Tour, and as he concluded a rendition of his hit song “Need a Favor,” Jelly Roll halted the show.

He did it to call out a fight that had broken out in the crowd. “I don’t normally call s–t like this out, but whatever happened right there was completely un-f–king-necessary,” the singer said, pointing toward the spot in the audience where it went down. “Y’all don’t let s–t like that happen in that section no more. I appreciate you in the beard intervening in that, by the way,” he said. “You don’t f–king fight at no f–king Jelly Roll show. This is a family affair. People are going through real-life s–t over here. What the f–k is wrong with you?”

What are your thoughts on artists stopping a show to break up a fight?