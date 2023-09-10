98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Jelly Roll Stops His Show to Break Up a Fight in the Crowd

September 10, 2023 11:00AM CDT
Share
Jelly Roll Stops His Show to Break Up a Fight in the Crowd
(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Here’s your friendly reminder to keep things peaceful when you’re at a Jelly Roll show.

The singer was in the middle of the Denver stop on his 2023 Backroad Baptism Tour, and as he concluded a rendition of his hit song “Need a Favor,” Jelly Roll halted the show.

He did it to call out a fight that had broken out in the crowd.  “I don’t normally call s–t like this out, but whatever happened right there was completely un-f–king-necessary,” the singer said, pointing toward the spot in the audience where it went down.  “Y’all don’t let s–t like that happen in that section no more.  I appreciate you in the beard intervening in that, by the way,” he said.  “You don’t f–king fight at no f–king Jelly Roll show.  This is a family affair.  People are going through real-life s–t over here.  What the f–k is wrong with you?

What are your thoughts on artists stopping a show to break up a fight?

More about:
#BreakUpAFight
#FightInTheCrowd
#JellyRoll
#Let'sTakeAMo-Ment
#NeedAFavor
#ShowStopper

Popular Posts

1

Chris Stapleton Drops Romantic 'Think I’m in Love With You'
2

Lainey Wilson's Weight Loss Process Takes Off 70 Pounds
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FARTICLES: If You Sleep in 'Invisible Pajamas,' DON'T. Here's Why.
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: WCCQ Helps You Wake Up Happier Here's How.
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Someone at Work Drives You Nuts? Do THIS.

Recent Posts