Jelly Roll Just Went to a Walmart and Did THIS

A new TikTok video shows Jelly Roll going to Walmart – to buy his own album.

He can be heard in the clip, to say that he grew up “dreaming of Walmart having my music in it.” He posted it Thursday (August 24th),

The “Son of a Sinner” singer says he’s “all fired up” as he locates and buys about 10 copies of his vinyl records and a CD. Does he autograph them and hand them out?

As he meets a fan, he can be heard saying, “”This is a big difference, when I went into a Walmart last time, they didn’t have my album and nobody knew me, there.”