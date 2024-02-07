98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Jelly Roll has no plans to run the 5K he committed to.

February 7, 2024 7:55AM CST
Jelly Roll has no plans to run the 5K he committed to.
People reported Tuesday (February 6th) that the 39-year-old has been consistently walking in order to build up his stamina for the 3.1 mile race.

He told the outlet, “I don’t know if ‘running’ is going to be the word, but I’m definitely going to get the 3.1 miles done – probably a brisk power walk. My goal is to be able to do a 15-minute mile.”

Last month, the “Son of a Sinner” singer announced on Instagram that he was inspired to get in shape for the race after appearing on the Full Send podcast.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jelly Roll (@jellyroll615)

