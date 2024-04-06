Jelly Roll and Wife Make Emergency Landing

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jelly Roll performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jelly Roll and his wife had to make an emergency landing on their private jet.

This happened on the way to the CMT Awards, in Austin.

Bunnie XO said on social media, “When the private jet you’re in just stopped midair, turned around, and said we had to emergency land because of a malfunction. CMT, I swear we’re coming.”

Their home and jet are based in Nashville.

