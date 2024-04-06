Jelly Roll and Wife Make Emergency Landing
Jelly Roll and his wife had to make an emergency landing on their private jet.
This happened on the way to the CMT Awards, in Austin.
Bunnie XO said on social media, “When the private jet you’re in just stopped midair, turned around, and said we had to emergency land because of a malfunction. CMT, I swear we’re coming.”
Their home and jet are based in Nashville.
What type of transportation is the scariest to you, and why?
