JASON ALDEAN, KENNY CHESNEY REACT TO DEATH OF ALABAMA’S JEFF COOK

(Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images)

Jason Aldean: “So sad to hear of the passing of Jeff Cook. I spent a lot of my life listening to him play guitar, what an iconic sound he had. I got a chance to perform with him multiple times over the years and I will never forget it. RIP Mr. Jeff, you are a legend to many of us and your influence will be felt forever in country music.”

Kenny Chesney: “Jeff Cook, and all of the guys in Alabama, were so generous with wisdom AND fun when I got to tour with them as a young artist… But maybe even more, they showed a kid in a t-shirt that country music could be rock, could be real, could be someone who looked like me. Growing up in East Tennessee, that gave me the heart to chase this dream.”

Travis Tritt: “Sending out my deepest condolences to the family, friends and band mates of Jeff Cook from @TheAlabamaBand. Such a great guy an one heckuva bass fisherman. He will be truly missed.”

Cook died on Monday (November 7th) at the age of 73 after a 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.

