Jason Aldean and Wife Welcome Baby Girl

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, welcomed daughter Navy Rome into the world yesteday (Monday, February 4th) in Nashville. Brittany shared a picture of the baby on social media sharing a few birth details, including her time of birth – 12:45 p.m. CT — and her weight, which was seven pounds, 12 ounces.
Jason shared the same photo writing that Navy arrived “looking identical to her older brother,” adding, “so excited to watch what life has in store for this little princess.”
Navy joins one-year-old big brother Memphis.