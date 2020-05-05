Jason Aldean And Wife Throw Daughter A Surprise Prom
Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, threw a surprise prom for Jason’s 17-year-old daughter, Keeley, who, due to coronavirus, didn’t get to attend her regular prom scheduled for last Saturday (May 2nd) night. The big event went down at their beach house in Florida where the family has been quarantined for several weeks now. Brittany shared some video on social media, and Jason was Keeley’s appointed date — Jason commented that his daughter “lost out on the deal” — while the entire family joined in on some porch dancing and an outdoor dinner brought in from P.F. Chang’s. The porch was decorated with tons of balloons and flowers.
Jason gave credit for the event to Brittany, posting a picture of his wife on Instagram on Sunday (May 3rd) and writing, “Man I gotta say, this lady is really special. When u marry somebody and u have kids, u hope that person will love ur kids the way you do. I have been really blessed with someone who is not only beautiful but has truly completed my family. Brittney Aldean I love u more than u know and I love our life together.”