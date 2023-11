The 39-year-old and her fiancé, Allan Russell, welcomed their first baby together on Monday (November 13th).

Kramer told People Tuesday (November 14th), “Allan and I are both overjoyed and truly grateful to announce the birth of our son Roman James Russell. We feel blessed to have been given the chance to create something so special together.”

Roman was born weighing 6 lbs., 1 oz.

