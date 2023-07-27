98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Jake Owen – Friday Night White Sox Postgame Concert

July 27, 2023 10:00AM CDT
Jake Owen will take the stage at Guaranteed Rate Field, following the Chicago White Sox, game versus Cleveland, Friday night (July 28).

Every person who purchased a ticket for the game will be able to stay “Beachin‘” for Owen’s 60-minute set.

The Postgame Concert is slated to start 30 minutes after the game’s final out, weather permitting.

But it’s not clear if the weather will hold out…  This week’s massive heatwave could trigger thunderstorms by 9 p.m., Friday.

Tickets for the game are still available online at Ticketmaster.

Instead of a “Barefoot Bluejean Night,” it’ll be more of a gym-shoe-and-shorts-with-Sox-gear night.  😉

Will you be there for the game, and the show – or just go for the show, or the game?

