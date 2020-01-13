Jake Owen Throws ‘Catchy Shade’ At The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 09: Singer-songwriter Jake Owen visits SiriusXM's The Music Row Happy Hour at Margaritaville on June 9, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Fans of ABC’s The Bachelor were surprised to see Hannah Brown return to the franchise during last week’s show, including Jake Owen. On Thursday (Jan. 9th), Jake went live on social media to share a song he wrote based on Hannah’s emotional conversation with her ex, Peter Weber, on the season premiere of the show. He prefaced it by saying, “Monday night, my girlfriend had the damn TV on and all you heard about on the new Bachelor was Alabama Hannah, it was just Alabama Hannah everywhere. She won’t go away.” Jake added that he met Hannah when he performed for her and a potential suitor during an episode last season. He said, “This is not even a dig at the actual Alabama Hannah’ but he was “feeling” for Peter.
Hannah tweeted in response to the song writing, “Well, this is one way to get a song written about you. This is some catchy shade @jakeowen.”