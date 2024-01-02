Is Travis Kelce Also Becoming a Cat Person Like Taylor Swift?

…Sister Kylie Kelce Has a Hilarious Answer – Is He a “FelineBacker,” Now?

On Instagram, Kylie, Travis Kelce‘s sister, joked about her brother’s newfound love of cats, thanks to Taylor Swift.

Taylor is known for her love of cats, which she considers family.

Kylie joked on Instagram, “I’m gonna send you a cat in the mail tomorrow, and you’re gonna find it in your front lawn” the next day. “I feel like you might like cats now,” Kylie teased Travis (who’s a starter for the NFL‘s Kansas City Chiefs) in the video. Response: “I don’t want you to send a cat. I just want you to get on my team here.”

Travis has yet to confirm or deny his love of felines. But maybe his sister is trying to ensure Travis remains in good graces with Taylor. She was excited for them to meet, in the first place (Kylie is a bit of a Swiftie).

What is something you took a liking to because of your partner?