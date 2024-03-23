98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

How Many College Basketball Fans Snack During Games – and on What?

March 23, 2024 12:00PM CDT
Share
How Many College Basketball Fans Snack During Games – and on What?
Rippled potato chip time!
Are you laying out the spread, right now?
Almost all (97%) of college basketball fans snack while watching March games. 
And more than half (58%) of those surveyed eat more food during the tournament than during the rest of the whole college basketball season.

The Frank’s Red Hot survey of 2,000 basketball fans also shows that one-in-four (24%) of fans in the south drown their sorrows in snacks, when their favorite team loses.

When it comes to spice, 27% of fans in the west and south prefer a “hot” level in their food.

Must-have condiments included hot sauce, buffalo sauce, sriracha, and hot honey.

(Bite into a little more, here:  swnsdigital)

When do you catch yourself snacking more?

More about:
#Frank'sRedHot
#LayingOutTheSpread
#SWSNSDigital
#TourneyTime=SnackTime

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
2

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
4

LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Daylight Savings Time Is Bad for Us? Here's What Doctors Say...
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER on your Spring Cleaning: Don't Make 4 Dangerous Mistakes

Recent Posts