Almost all (97%) of college basketball fans snack while watching March games.

And more than half (58%) of those surveyed eat more food during the tournament than during the rest of the whole college basketball season.

The Frank’s Red Hot survey of 2,000 basketball fans also shows that one-in-four (24%) of fans in the south drown their sorrows in snacks, when their favorite team loses.

When it comes to spice, 27% of fans in the west and south prefer a “hot” level in their food.

Must-have condiments included hot sauce, buffalo sauce, sriracha, and hot honey.

