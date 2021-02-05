How Did Kenny Chesney Become Friends with K.C. Chiefs Coach Andy Reid?
I think we know who Kenny Chesney will be rooting for on Sunday.
Chesney has revealed that he’s tight with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.
In an interview, Chesney said they met when Andy coached the Philadelphia Eagles and Kenny did concerts at the stadium.
He’d let Kenny work out at the gym, and they’d hang out and talk music. Kenny paid Andy back, by inviting him to his concerts . . . and even brought him up on stage.
(The interview was with Codie Allen and Joshua James on 106.5 The Wolf in Kansas City.)
WCCQ’s Big Game Score Contest gives you the chance to win $50-Thousand Dollars. Head into the prize vault at wccq.com and register. Pick the exact score of the big game February 7th and you could win $50-Thousand Dollars – brought to you by State Farm Agent, John Wright. For the Real deal on insurance at the right price, call State Farm Agent John Wright at 815-725-5052.