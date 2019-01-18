HOTELS.COM IS GIVING AWAY FREE HOTEL ROOMS AFTER THE SUPER BOWL FOR FUTURE PARENTS LOOKING TO SCORE A GAME BABY

Here’s a good way to score a free hotel room– that is if you’re looking to make a baby. Hotels.com is giving away free hotel rooms after the Super Bowl to couples who plan to try and make a baby. According to a press release from Hotels.com, “Every year, Super Bowl-winning cities report baby booms nine months after the game as a result of the, um, passionate celebrating going on after the big win.” As a result, the brand is holding a contest and giving away one night in any of their hotels for 53 lucky guests after the Super Bowl. All you have to do is follow their Instagram or their Twitter for updates on the contest via the hashtag #biggamebabies, to enter immediately after the Big Game. Winners will be chosen at random and will get a voucher for one night in a the hotel of their choice. Read the complete story from Romper here.