‘Homecoming’: Kelsea Ballerini to Play Knoxville November 2nd

Kelsea Ballerini is headed home to Knoxville for a special show at Tennessee’s Thompson-Boling Arena in November.

A promotional video posted to Instagram, Tuesday (September 12th – which was her 30th birthday), shows the “If You Go Down” singer giving a tour of the city.

The caption read, “throughout the last decade and four albums, there has been a consistent ode to my hometown. whether it be lyrically like in ‘half of my hometown’ or celebrating milestone moments in venues like my high school, the tennessee theater, or the civic center, it’s always been incredibly important to me to go back to the place that let me go to chase my dream. playing thompson-boling has been on my bucket list since i was a little kid watching my favorite musicians come through town and is the perfect place to celebrate such a bookmark year and kick off a new level of touring. see you november 2, Knoxville.”

The fan club presale starts Wednesday (September 13th).