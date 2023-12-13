98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

‘Home for the Holidays’ – Is That a Vacation?

December 13, 2023 11:30AM CST
34% Say Home for the Holidays Is Not a Vacation

One out of three of us (34% of Americans) say that going home for the holidays is not a true vacation.  And 71% admit that they need a vacation, after the holidays, to unwind.

The new IHG Hotels & Resorts survey of 2,000 Americans reveals that participants want to nap in a large bed, soak in a jacuzzi, or book a spa day.  That’s just to feel relaxed, after a family visit.

Although more than half (57% )of travelers stay with family and friends for the holidays, 43% say staying at home makes them feel like kids again.  Sometimes that’s good.  Sometimes it’s not.

One of three (34%) holiday travellers enjoy the space which staying in a hotel gives them.  You’re not stuck together, every minute.

The holidays often go hand-in-hand with traveling to see loved ones – but as much as we enjoy visiting friends and family, it can leave us feeling drained,” Connor Smith of IHG Hotels said.

(Check out more, here:  swnsdigital)

