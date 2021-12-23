Holiday Traditions You Just Don’t Get…

There are so many holiday traditions, but are there any that you just don’t “get?”
Food: Eggnog or Fruitcake… Do you know anyone who loves either of these? Lots of folks still do… wouldn’t do the holidays without them.
Santa visits: Did you love them as a kid, or did he scare you? What about your kids?
Christmas cookies: Love the tradition or are you NOT a baker?
Decorations: Pickle on the Christmas tree?
Experts recommend that when you visit friends or family, and you don’t really get why a certain tradition means so much to them, remember the teaching phrase: “When in Rome, do as the Romans.” Many traditions which seem odd to you or me might be held very dear in other families, with other backgrounds.