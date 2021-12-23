      Weather Alert

Holiday Traditions You Just Don't Get…

Dec 23, 2021 @ 12:00pm
Baby size pickles.

There are so many holiday traditions, but are there any that you just don’t “get?”

Food:  Eggnog or Fruitcake…  Do you know anyone who loves either of these?  Lots of folks still do…  wouldn’t do the holidays without them.

Santa visits:  Did you love them as a kid, or did he scare you?  What about your kids?

Christmas cookies:  Love the tradition or are you NOT a baker?

Decorations:  Pickle on the Christmas tree?

Experts recommend that when you visit friends or family, and you don’t really get why a certain tradition means so much to them, remember the teaching phrase:  “When in Rome, do as the Romans.”  Many traditions which seem odd to you or me might be held very dear in other families, with other backgrounds.

