Here Are the Top 10 Socially Distanced, Screen-Free Activities Families Will Do This Summer
James Swartz, director of World Against Toys Causing Harm, talks about the dangers of the Nerf Ultra One, during a news conference in Boston, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. The organization says the Nerf Ultra One gun, which is billed as firing soft darts up to 120 feet, shoots the projectiles with enough force to potentially cause eye injuries. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
You’re going to be spending a lot more time with your family this summer than you have in the past. And that means parents need things to do that are: Socially distanced . . . and don’t involve even MORE screen time.
Yes, activities like that DO exist. Here are the top 10 most popular ones that families are planning on doing this summer, according to a new survey . . .
1. Playing board games.
2. Camping in the backyard.
3. Making arts and crafts.
4. Reading books.
5. Building blanket and pillow forts.
6. Making breakfast as a family.
7. Teaching the kids a new skill.
8. Making a home movie theater.
9. Playing with water guns.
10. Eating popsicles.
See the full story, here: SWNS Digital