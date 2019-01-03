Here Are The Best And Worst Fast Food Salads According To Nutritionists

If you think swapping the burger and fries at fast food restaurants for a salad is a great living decision to make in the new year, you might want to wait until you hear what nutritionists have to say first.

It turns out, not all salads are created equal. In fact some are worse than the so-called unhealthy fare served up in these establishments.

Speaking to experts, HuffPost put together a list of the Best and Worst Fast Food Salads, which has some surprising results.

The nutritionists agreed that offering salads with fresh ingredients is a good thing, but patrons need to be smart and informed about what is actually in the bowl.

How do Your Favorites from McDonalds, Wendys, Burger King, & Taco Bell stack up? Find out here from Huffington Post.