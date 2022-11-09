HBO Launched 50 Years Ago Today – In Just 365

(Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Homes Happy golden anniversary to HBO, which launched 50 years ago this week. The subscription-only cable channel began broadcasting on Nov. 8th, 1972 – launching in just 365 homes in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. The first night of programming? A New York Rangers hockey game and the Paul Newman movie Sometimes a Great Notion. HBO caught on fast – three years later they would boast 165,000 subscribers and redefine what a cable network could be. Do you remember the first show or movie you ever watched on HBO?