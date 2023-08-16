98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Harrison Ford Inspires Name for New Snake Species – Think ‘Raiders’ – And More

August 16, 2023 12:00PM CDT
Harrison Ford Inspires Name for New Snake Species – Think ‘Raiders’ – And More
Snakes. Why’d it have to be snakes?”  Who knew that hearing Harrison Ford say that iconic line, in 1984’s “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” would influence a new zoological discovery?

A new species of snake, found in the Andes Mountains in Peru, has been named after the iconic actor.

The Tachymenoides harrisonfordi is described by The Hollywood Reporter as a snake which “measures 16 inches long” and “is pale yellowish-brown with scattered black blotches, a black belly and a vertical streak over his copper-colored eye, making it well-camouflaged to the surrounding environment.”

Other creatures named after Ford include an ant (Pheidole harrisonfordi) and a spider (Calponia harrisonfordi).

Why do you think Harrison Ford continues to inspire scientists? What has been Harrison Ford’s most iconic role?

