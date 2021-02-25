      Weather Alert

Happy National CHILI DAY! Celebrate with the Family or Friends, Saturday, at Plum Creek

Feb 25, 2021 @ 1:00pm
Here’s a great way to celebrate the delicious dish:  Get to Plum Creek Nature Center, this Saturday, from 1-3 p.m.

It’s the Soup-er Chili: Hike to the Bridge Series in Crete Township.  And it’s FREE, for ages 10 or older.

Just call 708.946.2216 to save your spot.

What’s more fun in the winter than a long hike to get your blood pumping, followed by a campfire – with your favorite comfort food?

Pull on your hiking boots, bring your favorite mug and a can of soup (non-cream) or chili.

Forest Preserve District staff will have two pots on the fire – one for chili and the other for soup to add your contribution.

We’ll let them simmer over an open flame while we set out for the bridge!

Once back, enjoy a piping hot mug of food warmed over the open fire.

[[Given the nature of the program, we cannot adhere to any dietary restrictions.]]

 

