Happy National CHILI DAY! Celebrate with the Family or Friends, Saturday, at Plum Creek
Slow Cooker C
Here’s a great way to celebrate the delicious dish: Get to Plum Creek Nature Center, this Saturday, from 1-3 p.m.
It’s the Soup-er Chili: Hike to the Bridge Series in Crete Township. And it’s FREE, for ages 10 or older.
Just call 708.946.2216 to save your spot.
What’s more fun in the winter than a long hike to get your blood pumping, followed by a campfire – with your favorite comfort food?
Pull on your hiking boots, bring your favorite mug and a can of soup (non-cream) or chili.
Forest Preserve District staff will have two pots on the fire – one for chili and the other for soup to add your contribution.
We’ll let them simmer over an open flame while we set out for the bridge!
Once back, enjoy a piping hot mug of food warmed over the open fire.
[[Given the nature of the program, we cannot adhere to any dietary restrictions.]]