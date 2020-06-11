Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Want To Get Married After The Pandemic
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are finally ready to tie the knot, but they want to wait until the pandemic cools off.
A source tell US Weekly, “COVID-19 has turned their world upside down, as it has with so many families. Gwen knows she is blessed and wants to have the wedding as soon as social distancing guidelines are lifted.”
Stefani had been waiting to get her marriage to Gavin Rossdale annulled by the Catholic church but it seems that she isn’t willing to wait for that anymore.
The source continued, “Gwen wants to have a ceremony and reception with their family and friends. She didn’t wait this long to get married with family watching on Zoom. It has made her realize that waiting for the annulment at this point is just futile because it could take years for the church tribunal to issue the decision.” Here’s the complete story from US Magazine.