Guess Who Is our Favorite TV Family in America…

August 2, 2023 10:00AM CDT
The Addams Family BluRay
This Is America’s Favorite TV Family

A poll of 2,000 Americans with streaming subscriptions found that the nation’s favorite on-screen family is The Addams Family.

They were followed in popularity by The Simpsons, The Bradys, and The Bundys.

When it comes to best on-screen friends, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler take the top spots.

Americans also get TV FOMO:  55% of respondents have gotten mad at someone for watching an episode of a show without them.

And 59% have lied about watching an episode, and pretended to watch it for the first time, with family or friends.

(See more, here:  swnsdigital)

Who are your top 3 TV families?  From any era?

