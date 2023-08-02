Guess Who Is our Favorite TV Family in America…

A poll of 2,000 Americans with streaming subscriptions found that the nation’s favorite on-screen family is The Addams Family.

They were followed in popularity by The Simpsons, The Bradys, and The Bundys.

When it comes to best on-screen friends, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler take the top spots.

Americans also get TV FOMO: 55% of respondents have gotten mad at someone for watching an episode of a show without them.

And 59% have lied about watching an episode, and pretended to watch it for the first time, with family or friends.

(See more, here: swnsdigital)

Who are your top 3 TV families? From any era?