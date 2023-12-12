98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Guess Where You’ll Find America’s ‘Most Caring City’ – Look North

December 12, 2023 11:00AM CST
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 12: The U.S. flag flies at half staff in memorial of the one million American deaths from the coronavirus on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol May 12, 2022 in Washington, DC. According to Johns Hopkins University, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed 998,824 Americans and claimed more than 6.2 million lives around the world as of Thursday. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Madison, Wisconsin, Is America’s Most Caring City
Does your community care?  A WalletHub survey of 100 American Cities reveals that Madison, Wisconsin, is the most compassionate city in our nation.  

The metrics included caring for the community, civic engagement, fundraising, caring for the vulnerable, and caring for the workforce.

Boston ranked #1 in the “Caring for the Workforce” category.  San Diego is #1 in “Caring for the Vulnerable.”  Virginia Beach, New York, and Colorado Springs also made the top 10.

Chicago ranks #23 out of 100.  We’re best at caring for the community, then the vulnerable, then the workforce.  

The least caring city is Birmingham, Alabama.  Tulsa, Memphis, Detroit, and Houston round out the bottom five.

(Learn more, here:  newser)

Getty Image

