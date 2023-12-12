Guess Where You’ll Find America’s ‘Most Caring City’ – Look North

Does your community care? A WalletHub survey of 100 American Cities reveals that Madison, Wisconsin, is the most compassionate city in our nation.

The metrics included caring for the community, civic engagement, fundraising, caring for the vulnerable, and caring for the workforce.

Boston ranked #1 in the “Caring for the Workforce” category. San Diego is #1 in “Caring for the Vulnerable.” Virginia Beach, New York, and Colorado Springs also made the top 10.

Chicago ranks #23 out of 100. We’re best at caring for the community, then the vulnerable, then the workforce.

The least caring city is Birmingham, Alabama. Tulsa, Memphis, Detroit, and Houston round out the bottom five.

(Learn more, here: newser)