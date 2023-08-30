Guess How Many Parents Forget to Pack their Kid’s Lunch…

Have you ever made a mistake, while getting your kid ready for school? 51% of parents reveal that they have forgotten to pack a lunch for their little one. That’s according to a survey of 1,500 U.S. parents and 500 teachers.

Other common mistakes include oversleeping, and dressing their child in mismatched outfits.

Teachers also feel the pressure, with 50% of them cutting sleep and skipping meals during busy back-to-school days.

At the end of a school day, on average, parents have one hour and 16 minutes to themselves. Teachers get about one hour and 12 minutes of “me time.”

