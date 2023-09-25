Golfer Banned – for Shirtless Growling – and Threatening Others to ‘Test God’
September 25, 2023 1:00PM CDT
A golfer in Michigan – who ripped off his shirt, growled and threatened others – is no longer welcome to some courses, there.
Footage of John Reeb went viral. It shows when he took off his shirt during a confrontation, and asked other golfers if they wanted to “test God.”
Reeb is now banned from Crooked Creek Golf Course, where the incident took place. And he’s no longer welcome at a nearby course called Cherrywood Golf Club.
Reeb appears to have a criminal history… as well as a lousy game.
