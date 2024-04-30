You’re Invited! Join Us to Celebrate 35 Years of Fun at LK Tack Shop This Saturday

It’s 35 years in the making! This Saturday, all the good folks at LK Tack Shop celebrate their 35th Anniversary!

We’re throwing a party, and we’d love for you to join us.

Stop by for special anniversary sales, throughout the day. And hang out with me, while I’m broadcasting live from 3pm until 5pm. I’m bringing a pair of tickets to see Jo Dee Messina when she comes to Joe’s LIVE in Rosemont (21+ Show) on May 17th. Can’t wait to see who wins them – pop in to enter our drawing!

And there’s more!

Catch the special after party, from 6pm till 8pm, featuring hors-d’oeuvre’s, giveaways and much more!

LK Tack Shop… 26359 S. La Grange Rd in Monee. Just South of Monee/Manhattan Road. Easy!