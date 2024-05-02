98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan at Odds Over Katy Perry’s Replacement for ‘American Idol’

May 2, 2024 11:00AM CDT
Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan at Odds Over Katy Perry’s Replacement for ‘American Idol’
Luke Bryan – American Idol – 2019

American Idol judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are reportedly at odds, over who should replace Katy Perry as a talent judge, for the show.

Perry announced her departure to focus on her music career.  This leaves Richie and Bryan in a bit of a feud, over the decision.

Richie is said to be pushing for his favorites, like Diana Ross, Kenny Chesney, or Tim McGraw, while Bryan feels the decision should be left to the bosses.

Producers were even considering replacing Bryan with another country music star – Jelly Roll – to test viewer reactions.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jelly Roll performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

 

Who do you think should replace Katy Perry on American Idol?

