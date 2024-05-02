Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan at Odds Over Katy Perry’s Replacement for ‘American Idol’

American Idol judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are reportedly at odds, over who should replace Katy Perry as a talent judge, for the show.

Perry announced her departure to focus on her music career. This leaves Richie and Bryan in a bit of a feud, over the decision.

Richie is said to be pushing for his favorites, like Diana Ross, Kenny Chesney, or Tim McGraw, while Bryan feels the decision should be left to the bosses.

Producers were even considering replacing Bryan with another country music star – Jelly Roll – to test viewer reactions.

Who do you think should replace Katy Perry on American Idol?