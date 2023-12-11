98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Gifts in Time for Christmas – Here Are Your Shipping Deadlines

December 11, 2023 11:30AM CST
Deadlines:  Ship Your Packages in Time for Christmas

If you want those holiday packages to arrive by Christmas, it’s probably best to get them in the mail this week.

Here are a few deadline dates for holiday shipping this year:

  • USPS Retail Ground or First-Class Mail:  Dec. 16th
  • USPS Priority Mail or Priority Mail Express:  Dec. 20th
  • FedEx Ground Economy:  Dec. 13th
  • FedEx Ground 5-Day:  Dec. 15th
  • FedEx Express Saver:  Dec. 19th
  • UPS Three-Day Select:  Dec. 19th

UPS Ground Shipping: check online at www.apps.ups.com

Reminder:  Shipping deadlines might be even earlier for international shipping, or getting items to Hawaii or Alaska.

Weekdays with Maura Myles – Work Smarter Not Harder with Mo

 

 

Do you get your holiday shopping done early, or wait until the last minute?

