Gifts in Time for Christmas – Here Are Your Shipping Deadlines

Deadlines: Ship Your Packages in Time for Christmas

If you want those holiday packages to arrive by Christmas, it’s probably best to get them in the mail this week.

Here are a few deadline dates for holiday shipping this year:

USPS Retail Ground or First-Class Mail: Dec. 16th

USPS Priority Mail or Priority Mail Express: Dec. 20th

FedEx Ground Economy: Dec. 13th

FedEx Ground 5-Day: Dec. 15th

FedEx Express Saver: Dec. 19th

UPS Three-Day Select: Dec. 19th

UPS Ground Shipping: check online at www.apps.ups.com

Reminder: Shipping deadlines might be even earlier for international shipping, or getting items to Hawaii or Alaska.

Do you get your holiday shopping done early, or wait until the last minute?