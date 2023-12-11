Gifts in Time for Christmas – Here Are Your Shipping Deadlines
December 11, 2023 11:30AM CST
Deadlines: Ship Your Packages in Time for Christmas
If you want those holiday packages to arrive by Christmas, it’s probably best to get them in the mail this week.
Here are a few deadline dates for holiday shipping this year:
- USPS Retail Ground or First-Class Mail: Dec. 16th
- USPS Priority Mail or Priority Mail Express: Dec. 20th
- FedEx Ground Economy: Dec. 13th
- FedEx Ground 5-Day: Dec. 15th
- FedEx Express Saver: Dec. 19th
- UPS Three-Day Select: Dec. 19th
UPS Ground Shipping: check online at www.apps.ups.com
Reminder: Shipping deadlines might be even earlier for international shipping, or getting items to Hawaii or Alaska.
Do you get your holiday shopping done early, or wait until the last minute?
More about: