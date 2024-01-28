Gift of the Lady Bug Day – Today! Let’s Celebrate and Honor Children with Critical Illness

[This morning, I kid you not, I woke up to find a ladybug on my nightstand. It’s January in Chicagoland… I haven’t seen one since last summer. Then I proceeded to check the news with my cup of coffee… and I saw THIS in the National Day Calendar – a favorite. I got tears in my eyes, because my first grandchild is a ladybug; and I didn’t even know it. She is mighty and beautiful… and now we will always celebrate her special day, to honor her, and all the amazing kids like her. I hope you will, with us. ~ Mo ]

The following is from NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR:

NATIONAL GIFT OF THE LADYBUG DAY

National Gift of the Ladybug Day on January 28th honors all children with critical illnesses. The day is also an opportunity to raise awareness of childhood illnesses and support the children and the families facing medical differences.

#GiftOfTheLadybugDay

The book The Gift of the Ladybug by Carole Mac follows the story of a family of horses who discover their child is a ladybug and will not live very long. The ladybug reassures the horses by saying, “I am a ladybug! I don’t know how to be a horse. I only know how to be a ladybug.” Every day, hundreds of families receive a diagnosis that puts their child’s life in danger. The ladybug serves as the perfect symbol of a child faced with a critical illness. Her life may be short, but she’s perfect just the way she is. The beautiful ladybug captures our imaginations and gives us a reason to celebrate.

National Gift of the Ladybug Day is part of a movement that offers a way for parents to embrace their children exactly as they are. Join the movement and embrace being exactly as you are.

HOW TO OBSERVE GIFT OF THE LADY BUG DAY

Give the gift of the ladybug. Embrace your loved ones exactly as they are.

Another way to celebrate is by purchasing The Gift of the Ladybug or an adorable stuffed ladybug “Polkadot” (the main character of the book) for a child who is suffering from a critical illness. A percentage of proceeds from every sale is donated to help children with critical illnesses. Support Author Carole Mac’s goal of donating $100,000 to help these kids over the next three years. The Gift of the Ladybug is available in hardback, softback, and Ebook on Amazon.com.

Join the movement and celebrate the day using #GiftOfTheLadybugDay on social media.

Follow on Facebook @giftoftheladybug, Instagram @Carole.Mac, CaroleMac.com, and GiftoftheLadybug.com.

NATIONAL GIFT OF THE LADYBUG DAY HISTORY

Author Carole Mac founded National Gift of the Ladybug Day on January 28 (the birthday of her dearly departed son) 2022 to share the growing impact of The Gift of the Lady Bug and its ability to bring people together to honor children with critical illnesses. Mac’s inspiration for the book The Gift of the Ladybug came after receiving devastating news about her son. She found a way to heal her grief through sharing the children’s book The Gift of the Ladybug to help others. It has since become a tool for families of children with critical illnesses as a way to accept the news with peace and love.