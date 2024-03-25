Garth Brooks’ Famous Breakfast Bowl Couldn’t Be More Unhinged

FRISCO, TEXAS – MAY 11: (L-R)) Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood pose for picture during the 58th Academy of Country Music awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/FilmMagic)

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are known for their hit songs, but their recipes have also gained fame.

Yearwood’s cooking show has featured many Southern recipes inspired by Brooks, including a massive breakfast bowl with sausage, bacon, eggs, cheese, tater tots, and cheese and garlic tortellini.

The dish, a favorite of Brooks, is easy to make and customizable. The addition of tortellini is Brooks’ signature twist, adding a unique touch to the hearty meal.

“To add insult to injury, I started topping it with sausage gravy—it’s even more decadent that way!” Yearwood shared with People. The dish has become a holiday morning staple for the couple, showcasing Brooks’ love for adding tortellini to dishes.