Garth Brooks’ Famous Breakfast Bowl Couldn’t Be More Unhinged
March 25, 2024 8:53AM CDT
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are known for their hit songs, but their recipes have also gained fame.
Yearwood’s cooking show has featured many Southern recipes inspired by Brooks, including a massive breakfast bowl with sausage, bacon, eggs, cheese, tater tots, and cheese and garlic tortellini.
The dish, a favorite of Brooks, is easy to make and customizable. The addition of tortellini is Brooks’ signature twist, adding a unique touch to the hearty meal.
“To add insult to injury, I started topping it with sausage gravy—it’s even more decadent that way!” Yearwood shared with People. The dish has become a holiday morning staple for the couple, showcasing Brooks’ love for adding tortellini to dishes.