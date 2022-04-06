GARTH BROOKS CONFIRMS NASHVILLE ‘ENTERTAINMENT CONCEPT AND BAR’

We already told you that Garth Brooks was planning on opening a downtown Nashville venue, but now we have a few more details. The superstar has confirmed what’s being called a “new entertainment concept and bar” which will be located at 411 Broadway. It’s three stories tall and spans more than 40,000 square feet. Garth purchased the property in December of last year.
He said, “We feel very lucky to have the chance to be part of Lower Broad, which is arguably THE hottest spot in the country. The goal is a classic honky-tonk that welcomes all and encourages love and kindness while playing the greatest music in the world in the home of Country Music!”
Additional details about Garth’s new business will be shared in the coming months.
