      Weather Alert

GARTH BROOKS CONFIRMS NASHVILLE ‘ENTERTAINMENT CONCEPT AND BAR’

Apr 6, 2022 @ 8:06am

We already told you that Garth Brooks was planning on opening a downtown Nashville venue, but now we have a few more details. The superstar has confirmed what’s being called a “new entertainment concept and bar” which will be located at 411 Broadway. It’s three stories tall and spans more than 40,000 square feet. Garth purchased the property in December of last year.

He said, “We feel very lucky to have the chance to be part of Lower Broad, which is arguably THE hottest spot in the country. The goal is a classic honky-tonk that welcomes all and encourages love and kindness while playing the greatest music in the world in the home of Country Music!”

Additional details about Garth’s new business will be shared in the coming months.

FAST FACTS

  • Earlier this year, the Nashville Business Journal reported that Garth’s team was linked to the purchase of a building that sold for $47.9 million in December.
  • Nashville’s Lower Broadway area is already home to restaurants and live music venues opened by the likes of Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton.
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER on your Spring Cleaning: Don't Make 4 Dangerous Mistakes
Positive Future For Chicagoland Speedway
Getting a Text from Your Own Phone? Beware. Here's Why.
FRISKY FRIDAY FRONTLINE: 'Hey, My Eyes Are Up Here" - Heard That? You Have Problems
JEFF CARSON'S FUNERAL SCHEDULED FOR THIS WEEKEND
Connect With Us Listen To Us On