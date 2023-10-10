98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

GARTH BROOKS ANNOUNCES A ‘DIVE BAR’ CONCERT

October 10, 2023 7:17AM CDT
(Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

Garth Brooks has announced a Dive Bar concert for the opening of his Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk in Nashville.

This Black Friday show will be the first opportunity for fans to get into the bar. Brooks said in a statement, “How do you open a Friends in Low Places bar??? With a Garth concert! This is going to be off the chain. Black Friday, brand new bar, in the home of Country Music…Hollywood couldn’t write a better script. I can NOT wait!”

