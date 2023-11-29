Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Perform ‘Imagine’ at Rosalynn Carter’s Memorial  

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, additional performers included pianist David Osborne and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chamber Chorus.

Following his tribute at Glenn Memorial Church, on the campus of Emory University, Brooks said, “What I loved the most about Miss Rosalynn’s service is that every living First Lady showed up…no matter what political party, no matter what time or era. Every First Lady showed up to pay their respect. To me, that says a ton about Miss Rosalynn and her wish for the future that we all come together.”

Brooks and Yearwood were longtime friends of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife; as they had bonded over their shared passion and support for Habitat for Humanity. The country couple stepped in as the official hosts for the 2023 Carter Work Project, which focused on creating affordable homes in Charlotte, N.C.

See the performance, here.