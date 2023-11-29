98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Perform ‘Imagine’ at Rosalynn Carter’s Memorial  

November 29, 2023 10:00AM CST
(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood performed John Lennon’s classic “Imagine,” during the memorial service for former First Lady Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon (November 28th). 

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, additional performers included pianist David Osborne  and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chamber Chorus.

Following his tribute at Glenn Memorial Church, on the campus of Emory University, Brooks said, “What I loved the most about Miss Rosalynn’s service is that every living First Lady showed up…no matter what political party, no matter what time or era.  Every First Lady showed up to pay their respect.  To me, that says a ton about Miss Rosalynn and her wish for the future that we all come together.”

Brooks and Yearwood were longtime friends of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife; as they had bonded over their shared passion and support for Habitat for Humanity.  The country couple stepped in as the official hosts for the 2023 Carter Work Project, which focused on creating affordable homes in Charlotte, N.C.

See the performance, here.

