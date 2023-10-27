98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY UP-FRONT: Is Your Relationship a ‘DNM’?

October 27, 2023 11:00AM CDT
Society is evolving constantly – from the newest technological advances to the latest fashions and even to the trending social media dances and challenges.  But what about relationships?  How are they evolving to meet the needs of society – specifically the needs of each partner, in a couple?

Ashley Madison, a popular”married dating site” (affair-seeking site), has conducted a new study of the trend of the “DNM.”  That’s “disclosed non-monogamy,” amongst its members…  And the findings show our traditional views of relationships may be due for a “refresh.”  [It’s important to note, and to remember, that many more people than average are going to claim they’re in a DNM kind of relationship on this kind of dating site, than on others.]

  • Sex and relationship expert, TEDx speaker and author, Dr. Tammy Nelson says that some key findings of the report include:

  • Women are more likely to be in a disclosed, non-monogamous (DNM) relationship and embrace the lifestyle.

  • DNM relationships are not pursued at the cost of primary relationships – they are generally supplemental (or, an addition) rather than a threat.

  • Monogamy agreements can play a central role in the long-term quality and sustainability of DNM relationships.

  • Discretion is still important for DNM couples – but seemingly more so for men, than for women.

